Today is the 24th anniversary of Wayne’s Drive-In and to honor the man that started it back in the late 90’s they’re throwing a big party
Brian is in Cedarburg with their GM who’s looking prepping for today’s anniversary with deals and donations during "Wayne Day At The Drive-In."
There aren’t many drive-in burger joints left in the state, but there’s one in Cedarburg that’s showing no signs of slowing down
Brian is at Wayne’s Drive-In with a woman who’s looking forward to celebrating an important anniversary today by honoring her husband and namesake of this local hot spot.
Wayne’s Drive-In is known for a handful of great things
Brian is with the founder of Mel’s Charities who’s has seen that generosity first hand and will witness it again today during "Wayne Day At The Drive-In."
Walking into Wayne’s Drive-In is like going back in time to the 1950’s – Except this burger joint actually opened 24 years ago
Brian is in Cedarburg getting ready for today’s party with some of their frozen treats.
Mel’s Charities’ mission is to provide Great Times for Great Causes, supporting non-profit organizations in Ozaukee County
Brian is with the their founder and a team member who’s no stranger to working hard for a great cause.
