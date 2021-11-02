Expand / Collapse search

24th and Juneau tactical situation: Milwaukee police arrest woman

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a 34-year-old woman near 24th and Juneau on Monday evening, Nov. 1 after an hours-long tactical situation.

Police were dispatched to the residence around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Officials say the suspect battered a child and then barricaded herself inside a residence. 

Crisis negotiators and the Tactical Enforcement Unit were summoned. After several hours of negotiations, the suspect, a 34-year-old woman, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

