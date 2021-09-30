Expand / Collapse search

24th and Burleigh shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a Milwaukee man injured near 24th and Burleigh Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29. It happened around 5 p.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He arrived at the hospital for treatment. 

The shooting is the result of an argument. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

