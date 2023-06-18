Milwaukee shooting, 22nd and Clarke, teen girls hurt

Two teen girls were shot in Milwaukee's Amani neighborhood on Sunday morning, June 18.



Surveillance from a home near 22nd and Clarke captured the gunfire, then screams and sheer panic.



Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 1 a.m.

Surveillance shows around 15 minutes later, officers arrived in the area to investigate. In the video, only one apparent gunshot is heard, but Milwaukee police said the gunfire injured two girls, ages 14 and 15.

"It’s horrible," said Tiffany Garner. "Every single day, there’s something like this going on in our city."

Garner lives nearby. Concerned family members heard about the shooting and called to check in on her.

"My daughter is 18. She came and woke me up," said Garner. "She was like, the police have the streets blocked off. Someone was shooting outside, and someone got shot."

Neighbors said they weren't sure what led to early morning gunfire, but they don’t want to see it again.

"It’s out of control," said Garner. "They’re getting younger and younger."

Following the shooting, officers focused on at least one home. With first responders nearby, in the video, at least one girl can be heard screaming for her mother.

Police said the wounded teenagers are expected to be OK.

"They need to put the guns down and find something better to do," Garner said.

Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.