22nd and Roosevelt shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 22nd and Roosevelt around 10 a.m. Sunday, June 6.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was walking when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked into the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.