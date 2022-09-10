21st and Cherry fatal shooting; Milwaukee police seek gunman

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman following a fatal shooting near 21st and Cherry on the city's north side late Friday, Sept. 9.

The shooting happened just before midnight. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.