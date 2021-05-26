21st and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 21st and Rogers on the city's south side early Wednesday, May 26.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. – and appears to be the result of a robbery.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.