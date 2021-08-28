Crash near 20th & Auer, 1 dead: medical examiner

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said one person is dead after a car crash near 20th and Auer on Saturday, Aug. 28.

FOX6 News at the scene found a heavily damaged car that had left the roadway, stopped on the grass of Union Cemetery. It is unclear what led to the crash or how the car ended up where it did.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they took three people to the hospital, one of whom died.

Neighbors are hoping the other people involved make it home.

"These kids was young, real young," said Aaliyah Ali. "I just hope they get better and that's all. And rest in peace to that one kid that passed away."

