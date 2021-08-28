20th and Hopkins shooting: Milwaukee man critically injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday near 20th and Hopkins on the city's northside.

The victim, a 28-year old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is believed to be the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone having information in regards to this shooting is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

