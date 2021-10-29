20th and Hampton collision: Nobody among 3 persons involved hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that happened at 20th and Hampton on Thursday evening, Oct. 28.

Officials say around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle was traveling west on Hampson Avenue when the second vehicle traveling south on N. 20th Street disregarded a stop sign and struck the first vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man and his 15-year-old passenger, had no apparent injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle, an 84-year-old Milwaukee man, also had no apparent injuries.

Collision at 20th and Hampton, Milwaukee