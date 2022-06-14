19K We Energies customers without power Tuesday morning

article

Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Monday, June 13, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 19,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin.

A We Energies spokesman said the goal is to have 90% of customers restored by noon Tuesday. They hope to have the remainder of customers restored or their outage assigned by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We Energies officials say you should stay 25 feet away from them and report any downed wire to We Energies or law enforcement immediately.

As for your outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report your outage. They will then send you updates as your outage is resolved.

Monday's storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings and brought damaging winds, heavy rain, tons of lightning and some hail. Southeast Wisconsin was under an enhanced risk of severe weather heading into Monday afternoon.