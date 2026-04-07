2026 Wisconsin spring election; Waukesha, Brookfield mayoral races

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The Brief Alicia Halvensleben defeated Scott Allen in the Waukesha mayor’s race by fewer than 500 votes. Halvensleben won 51.22% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting. Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto defeated Mike Hallquist by about 2,000 votes.



Voters in Waukesha County cities cast votes on Tuesday, April 7, for the mayor's race in their communities – Waukesha and Brookfield.

City of Waukesha

What we know:

In Waukesha, the mayor's race pitted Scott Allen against Alicia Halvensleben. With 100% of the vote, Alicia Halvensleben topped Scott Allen by 51.22% to 48.78%. The margin of victory was less than 500 votes.

What they're saying:

Halvensleben issued the following statement:

"I am honored and grateful to have earned the trust of Waukesha voters.

"This campaign has always been about our community: about listening, showing up, and doing the work to keep our city moving forward. I’m thankful to every voter who made their voice heard, and to the many volunteers and supporters who made this campaign possible.

"Waukesha is a city with strong neighborhoods, dedicated residents, and a shared commitment to doing things the right way. As mayor, I’m ready to get to work on your top priorities. You have told me you want to see responsible growth, to continue our strong city services, and to make sure that our city continues to be a place where people want to live, work, and raise a family.

"I will serve this entire community. Whether you supported my campaign or not, my focus is on bringing people together and delivering results for Waukesha.

"Tonight we celebrate. Tomorrow, we get to work for Waukesha."

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City of Brookfield

What we know:

In Brookfield, incumbent Steve Ponto won handily over his challenger, Mike Hallquist. Ponto won with 56% of the vote to Hallquist's 44% – roughly a 2,000 vote margin.

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