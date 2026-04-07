2026 Wisconsin spring election: Minor issues at some polling locations

The Brief Several Milwaukee polling locations inside MPS buildings opened up to 40 minutes late Tuesday due to an overnight system update that restricted building access. The technical glitch was fixed quickly, and all sites were operating normally by 7:40 a.m. with only a few voters impacted. All polls remain open until the standard 8 p.m. deadline; any voter in line by that time is legally entitled to cast their ballot.



The Milwaukee Election Commission (MEC) and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) were made aware on Tuesday morning, April 7, of several polling locations located inside MPS buildings that opened later than the required 7 a.m. start time. The delays were brief, with the latest location opening around 7:40 a.m., officials said.

NOTE: A news conference on this matter is expected to be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Delayed opening for some Milwaukee polling locations

What we know:

Officials said in a news release that the delayed openings stemmed from an overnight building access system update within MPS that unintentionally restricted early access to some school buildings. The issue was resolved quickly.

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The news release said election staff worked with school personnel to ensure the sites opened as quickly as possible. Based on current information, a small number of voters were impacted.

Glendale power outage

What we know:

In the City of Glendale, a power outage caused some issues at one polling place – City Hall.

It was around 9:40 a.m. when City Hall lost power. A city clerk told FOX6 News there is an emergency generator for the City Hall building. The ballot tabulators also have an emergency battery back up.

Within about ten minutes from the time of the outage, everything was back to running as normal. The clerk indicated voters were patient and entered their ballots in to the tabulator once the power switchover was made.

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We Energies was able to fully restore power before 11 a.m. In a statement, We Energies said, "The outage was caused by a construction crew doing work in the city and they hit one of our underground cables. Not sure what work the construction crew was doing, it was not work for us."

Glendale City Hall polling location

Cast votes until 8 p.m.

What you can do:

Polls throughout Wisconsin are open until 8 p.m. and voters can cast their ballots as long as they’re in line by 8 p.m. All polling places are operating normally and will remain open until 8 p.m. as required by state law.