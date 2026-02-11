2026 Waukesha County Fair: 38 Special headlines Main Stage on July 18

article

The Brief 38 Special performs at the Waukesha County Fair on Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. as part of their 50th-anniversary tour. Show access is free with general fair admission, though VIP ($40) and Elite VIP ($90) seating options are available. Premium tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m. via the official fair website.



The Waukesha County Fair announced on Wednesday, Feb. 11, that southern rock band 38 Special will headline the Miller Lite Main Stage on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

A news release says 38 Special is celebrating a half-century of rock & roll dominance on their 50 Year Legacy Tour.

Securing tickets to the show

What we know:

Each of the Fair’s Miller Lite Main Stage Shows are free with paid Fair admission. ELITE VIP and VIP seating will also be available for each show.

ELITE VIP tickets ($90 each, 240 seats available) include Fair admission, preferred parking, two drink tickets, and assigned seating in the first eight rows.

VIP tickets ($40 each, 760 seats available) include first-come, first-serve seating in a designated area in front of the stage.

Tickets for the show will be available to purchase online at WaukeshaCountyFair.com and will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17.