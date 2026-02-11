2026 Waukesha County Fair: 38 Special headlines Main Stage on July 18
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Fair announced on Wednesday, Feb. 11, that southern rock band 38 Special will headline the Miller Lite Main Stage on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.
A news release says 38 Special is celebrating a half-century of rock & roll dominance on their 50 Year Legacy Tour.
Securing tickets to the show
What we know:
Each of the Fair’s Miller Lite Main Stage Shows are free with paid Fair admission. ELITE VIP and VIP seating will also be available for each show.
ELITE VIP tickets ($90 each, 240 seats available) include Fair admission, preferred parking, two drink tickets, and assigned seating in the first eight rows.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
VIP tickets ($40 each, 760 seats available) include first-come, first-serve seating in a designated area in front of the stage.
Tickets for the show will be available to purchase online at WaukeshaCountyFair.com and will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Fair.