2026 Waukesha County Fair: 38 Special headlines Main Stage on July 18

Published  February 11, 2026 10:28am CST
Waukesha County
The Brief

    • 38 Special performs at the Waukesha County Fair on Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. as part of their 50th-anniversary tour.
    • Show access is free with general fair admission, though VIP ($40) and Elite VIP ($90) seating options are available.
    • Premium tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m. via the official fair website.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Fair announced on Wednesday, Feb. 11, that southern rock band 38 Special will headline the Miller Lite Main Stage on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. 

A news release says 38 Special is celebrating a half-century of rock & roll dominance on their 50 Year Legacy Tour.

Securing tickets to the show

What we know:

Each of the Fair’s Miller Lite Main Stage Shows are free with paid Fair admission. ELITE VIP and VIP seating will also be available for each show. 

ELITE VIP tickets ($90 each, 240 seats available) include Fair admission, preferred parking, two drink tickets, and assigned seating in the first eight rows. 

VIP tickets ($40 each, 760 seats available) include first-come, first-serve seating in a designated area in front of the stage.

Tickets for the show will be available to purchase online at WaukeshaCountyFair.com and will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Fair.

