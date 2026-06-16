2026 Summerfest: Garth Brooks concerts driving economic impact in city

The Brief Garth Brooks will kick off Summerfest on Tuesday at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater! This marks Garth Brooks’ first-ever performance at Summerfest, and his first show in Milwaukee in over a decade. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



The Big Gig is back in two days, but Garth Brooks kicks off the music tonight at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater!

Garth Brooks concert

What we know:

Country singer Garth Brooks will kick off the excitement on Tuesday, June 16 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater! A second show is set for Wednesday, June 17.

This marks Garth Brooks’ first-ever performance at Summerfest, and his first show in Milwaukee in over a decade.

Garth Brooks (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Economic impact

Dig deeper:

According to Visit Milwaukee, Garth Brooks' concerts are driving a massive boost for local tourism and the economy. In fact, nearly half of the ticket buyers for his two shows are traveling from out of state.

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Midweek hotel reservations, from Monday through Thursday, are showing substantial year-over-year growth.

"It's his only shows in America announced for the entire year, are here in Milwaukee, which is really significant, not only for Summerfest, but for our entire community," said Sarah Pancheri, President and Chief Executive Officer for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.