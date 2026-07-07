2026 Milwaukee Air & Water Show; lineup, venue upgrades, ticket info
MILWAUKEE - Organizers of the 2026 Milwaukee Air & Water Show offered new information about this year's event that is set to take place on Milwaukee's lakefront on July 25-26.
Milwaukee Air & Water Show lineup for 2026
What we know:
Officials offered an in-depth look at what attenders can expect at this year's show – including the full performer lineup, venue upgrades and ticketing information.
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Among the listed performers:
- USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team (Saturday only)
- USAF F-22 Raptor Demo Team (Sunday only)
- USAF Heritage Flight | P-51 Mustang
- USMC MV-22 Osprey Demo Team
- USAF C-17 West Coast Demo Team
- USAF F-25A Lightning II | 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard
- USAF B-52H Stratofortress
- USAF B-1B Lancer
- USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II
- USAF KC-135R Stratotanker
- USAF C-130 Hercules
- And much more!
What they're saying:
"This is a an anchor summer event in the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. It is it is a representation of America and patriotism to have the Milwaukee air and water show happen in downtown Milwaukee. We are just thrilled to do it," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.
Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski
"We will continue the America 250 celebration at the Milwaukee Air and Water Show. We also celebrate the magic of flight through aerial demonstrations by world-class civilian and military aviators. Our family-friendly event will entertain all ages and will undoubtedly inspire the next generation," said Brian Allendorfer Jr., event management leader.
Brian Allendorfer Jr.
"When you hear the roar of the of the warbirds flying over, and you hear the afterburners coming through with the, with the jets, just remember, that's the sound of freedom," said Col. Chris Triplett, Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing.
Col. Chris Triplett, Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.