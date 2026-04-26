2026 Midterm Elections: Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis enters house race

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The Brief Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis, a Democrat, has entered the race for Wisconsin's 1st congressional district. The position is currently held by Republican Representative Bryan Steil. The 2026 midterm elections will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.



Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis has entered the race for Wisconsin's 1st congressional district.

Burgelis, a Democrat, says he's running, in part, because "I can’t sit by while Bryan Steil lets Donald Trump take aim at our neighbors, our pocketbooks, and our values."

"Costs are rising across the board, from healthcare to housing to groceries, and while big corporations get more tax breaks, seniors and families are left behind and feel like no one in Washington is listening,"

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Burgelis lives in Wisconsin's 4th congressional district, not the 1st congressional district that he's running for.

There is no requirement that he lives in the congressional district to represent it, just the same state.

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

Big picture view:

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District covers all of Racine and Kenosha Counties, the southern part of Milwaukee County, most of Walworth County, and part of Rock County.

Republican Representative Bryan Steil, the incumbent, has held the position since January 2019.

Congressman Bryan Steil

Response from Bryan Steil

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Rep. Bryan Steil released the following statement:

"Milwaukee Politician Peter Burgelis, who voted to nearly double the sales tax on working families, has no business running in a seat he doesn’t live in. While Burgelis pushes a platform that would raise costs, Congressman Bryan Steil remains focused on the issues that matter most — lowering costs for working families, making our communities safer, and supporting Wisconsin seniors."

"Steil is running for reelection and will win, just like last cycle when out-of-state dark money groups spent millions on Peter Barca, and Steil still won by more than 10 points."-