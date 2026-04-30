2026 Henry Maier Festival Park bag policy updates; what you should know

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The Brief A new bag policy for Henry Maier Festival Park in 2026 was revealed on Thursday, April 30. Only clear bags up to 12" x 12" x 6" are permitted; non-clear clutches or wallets must not exceed 6" x 9". Backpacks and large non-clear bags are strictly banned, and all permitted items are subject to security searches.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced on Thursday, April 30, that it will implement a new bag policy and security protocols for all events at Henry Maier Festival Park this year.

Officials said in a news release that these updates align with industry best practices, while ensuring an efficient and positive experience for attendees.

New bag policy info

What we know:

Newly implemented policies for Henry Maier Festival Park include:

Clear bags only, not exceeding 12" x 12" x 6" are permitted

Non-clear bags, such as small clutches, wallets, or fanny packs not exceeding 6" x 9" are also allowed

All permitted bags are subject to search

Bags not permitted at Henry Maier Festival Park include:

Backpacks

Large non-clear bags

Any bag exceeding the size limits

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Medical, privacy and personal care items:

Guests who need to bring medication, medical equipment, diapers, nursing supplies, or other personal care items may do so consistent with the following guidelines (all bags are subject to inspection prior to entry):

Clear and opaque diaper bags are permitted up to 12" x 12" x 6" for guests with infants. Large bags and backpacks that exceed the size requirements are not permitted.

For privacy, guests may place personal or medical items inside a smaller opaque bag and then place that bag inside an approved clear bag.

Medical bags should be appropriately sized for their intended use and contain only essential medical items.

Reasonable accommodations will be made for guests with medical or accessibility-related needs consistent with safety requirements.