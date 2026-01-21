2026 James Beard Awards; Milwaukee restaurant, bar, chefs named semifinalists

article

The Brief Milwaukee's 1033 Omakase (Best New Restaurant) and The Mothership (Outstanding Bar) have been named 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists. Vanessa Rose (Emerging Chef), Zak Baker, Lisa Kirkpatrick, and Paul Zerkel (Best Chef: Midwest) also earned spots on the prestigious long list. Final nominees will be announced on March 31, with winners honored at a Chicago ceremony on June 15.



A Milwaukee restaurant, bar and several chefs have been named as 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists.

Semifinalists for James Beard Award

What we know:

In the category for Best New Restaurant is 1033 Omakase, located in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood (1033 S. 1st Street). Their website said 1033 Omakase's "mission is to honor the tradition of Japanese omakase by creating an unforgettable dining journey that harmonizes simplicity, elegance, and the finest seasonal ingredients."

For Outstanding Bar, The Mothership in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood (2301 S. Logan Avenue) is a semifinalist. Their website says they "look like an ordinary corner bar," but use all the latest culinary techniques while "minding sustainability and making everyone comfortable in our space."

Vanesse Rose of Mother's in Milwaukee (2900 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue) is a semifinalist for Emerging Chef.

Three chefs in the Milwaukee area have been named semifinalists for Best Chef in the Midwest region. They include Zak Baker of Ca’Lucchenzo in Wauwatosa (6030 W. North Avenue), as well as Lisa Kirkpatrick and Paul Zerkel of Goodkind in Milwaukee (2457 S. Wentworth Avenue).

What's next:

Restaurant and Chef nominees will be announced on Tuesday, March 31, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

About James Beard Awards

Dig deeper:

According to the website, the James Beard Awards represent the pinnacle of culinary recognition in the US. Since their inception in 1990, the Restaurant and Chef Awards have made icons out of the nation's top restaurant and bar professionals.