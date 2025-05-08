2025 Summerfest: Additional artists added to lineup; get ticket information

article

The Brief Summerfest has announced new artists for the 2025 lineup. Third Eye Blind and The Gufs have been announced for July 5 at BMO Pavilion, the festival’s final day. Summerfest 2025 takes place over three weekends: June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.



Summerfest has added additional artists to the lineup, since the festival’s initial release in mid-February.

New additions to the 2025 Summerfest lineup include:

Third Eye Blind, The Mavericks, Malcolm Todd, LANCO, Mike Posner, Hoodie Allen, 311, Badflower, Dorothy, John Oates, John Waite, GROOVY, The Strike, People R Ugly, Sophie Hunter, Cil, Diany Dior, Rachel Bochner, Landon Smith, Georgie Najar, The Crombies, Cordell Winter, Walt Disco, Local H, Haley Johnson, The Romantics ft. Mike Skill, Tierra Kennedy, Chicken P, Certified Trapper, Immortal Girlfriend, Steve Da Stoner, 414 Big Frank, Caley Conway, and many other national, regional, and local artists.

Third Eye Blind and The Gufs

What we know:

Reserved tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office. All reserved seat tickets include same-day Summerfest admission.

At the BMO Pavilion, fans can choose between reserved seating (available for purchase) or free general admission on a first-come, first-served basis for all evening headlining shows during Summerfest.

Level Up Deck

What we know:

Fans can also experience an elevated concert experience at the Level Up Deck located at the Miller Lite Oasis, overlooking the stage for artists such as The Mavericks, Gary Clark Jr., Mayday Parade, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, Dispatch, and others. Tickets for Level Up are available now and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show, two complimentary beverages, and access to a private bar, restrooms, and more.

Summerfest pit wristbands

What we know:

Summerfest pit wristbands are on sale now, online only at Summerfest.com and allow standing-room access to the Generac Power Stage and Miller Lite Oasis. Fans who purchase wristbands will be able to enter the designated pit area starting at 6:00 p.m.

Each wristband includes admission to Summerfest and access to the stage pit area for the selected date, for an up-close concert experience with artists including Jack’s Mannequin, Bossman DLow, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Mayday Parade, Whiskey Myers, and many more.

Summerfest 2025 takes place over three weekends, June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

What you can do:

To purchase tickets and view the full lineup, visit Summerfest.com.