2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay; Brad Paisley to headline concert series

article

The Brief Brad Paisley will headline the NFL Draft Concert Series in Green Bay. Brad Paisley will take the stage at the Draft Theater near Lambeau Field for a free concert. General fan viewing for the Draft Concert Series is free and fans are encouraged to arrive early, as standing room will be on a first-come first-served basis.



The National Football League announced Thursday, April 17 that Brad Paisley will headline the NFL Draft Concert Series on Saturday, April 26.

What we know:

Brad Paisley will take the stage at the Draft Theater near Lambeau Field for a free concert following the conclusion of Round 7 of the Draft.

General fan viewing for the Draft Concert Series is free and fans are encouraged to arrive early, as standing room will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Paisley joins a list of performers who have helped bring the Draft to life through music over the years - including Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Weezer, Mötley Crüe, Ice Cube, Marshmello, Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy, Big Sean and more.

What they're saying:

"There’s nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins," said Brad Paisley. "As a lifelong fan, I can’t wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend with a little music and one heck of a party."

The NFL Draft Concert Series will also feature a drone show on Friday, April 25, following Rounds 2–3 of the Draft. As part of the weekend’s entertainment lineup, the nighttime show will light up the Green Bay skyline with more than 500 drones flying in choreographed formations above Lambeau Field, honoring the history of the Draft and the legacy of Packers football.

The NFL recently announced that Milwaukee-based choir members from the James Weldon Johnson Foundation’s ‘National Hymn Choir’ will sing "Lift Every Voice," directed by Ben Bedroske, and singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr., will sing the national anthem from the Draft Theater stage on the first day.

Fans can register now for free access through the NFL OnePass app or at NFL.com/DraftAccess. Registration is required and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.