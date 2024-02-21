2024 Wisconsin State Fair: Yung Gravy takes Main Stage, Aug. 3

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 21 that Yung Gravy will perform on the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $50, $55, and $60. Each ticket includes admission to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place Aug. 1 – 11.