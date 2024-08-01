2024 Wisconsin State Fair opening day; runs through Aug. 11

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair will open Thursday, Aug. 1 – offering dozens of rides, hundreds of food items and thousands of animals to fairgoers.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say a few morning showers are possible today with a strong round of storms possible this afternoon and evening.

With hundreds of vendor locations, there will be plenty of food and beverage options to choose from at the Wisconsin State Fair.

FILE - Wisconsin State Fair gate. (Wisconsin State Fair)

This year, 100 of those options are brand new. From the family-sized Strawberry Funnel Cake Sandwich, Elote Dog, and Cream Puff Soda, there is something for everyone on this list.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Search for food and beverage items at Wisconsin State Fair with ease using the Food Finder tool on the fair's website.

Additionally, buying tickets online can save time. For details on hours that the Wisconsin State Fair is open, check out the fair's hours of operation page.

Related article

The 2024 State Fair Main Stage lineup features an incredible lineup of live entertainment. The State Fair Main Stage lineup is also available online.

State Fair Information

Deals & Discounts

Ticket Information

2024 Wisconsin State Fair Map

Admission & Entrance Policies

Onsite Parking

Hours of Operation

What's New