2024 Wisconsin State Fair: 'Happy Together' Tour takes Main Stage, Aug. 11

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Jan. 22 that the "Happy Together" Tour will perform on the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39, $44, and $49. Each ticket includes admission to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

Going into its 15th year, this highly successful, hit-filled summer package tour returns! The 2024 lineup features The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

This touring sensation has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade and returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s – and undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes.