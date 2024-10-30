2024 Wisconsin gun deer hunt; 9-day season runs Nov. 23-Dec. 1

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30 the 2024 nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday, Nov. 23 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1. It is the latest nine-day window within which the season may occur, as established by state law.

A news release says with this year’s season starting further removed from the peak of breeding activity, fewer deer may be on the move relative to recent years with earlier openers. Still, there is reason for optimism, as other factors like colder temperatures and snow cover could still create excellent deer hunting conditions. Also, last year’s mild winter means fawn production and antler development will likely be better than in recent years, officials said.

Register Your Harvest

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered. Hunters will need the unique harvest authorization number associated with each permit. Proper registration provides accurate harvest data for DNR wildlife managers and County Deer Advisory Councils for the management of Wisconsin’s deer herd.

The three options to register a deer are:

Hunt Safely

It’s important for all hunters to do their part and keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following the four basic rules of firearm safety, TAB-K:

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B – Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

K – Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

Hunters must ensure at least 50% of outer clothing above the waist is blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Hats or head coverings, if worn, must also be at least 50% blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Faded or stained clothing is unsafe and should be replaced.

Additionally, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Learn more about safe hunting in Wisconsin and register to take a hunter education course on the DNR’s Outdoor Skills webpage.

Mobile-Friendly Hunter Resources

The DNR’s Online Deer Camp is a one-stop shop for everything a hunter needs to know before heading out this season. It contains helpful links and information regarding purchasing a license, regulations, shooting hours, public land maps and more.