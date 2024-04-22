2024 Summerfest: 'Power Up with Purpose' access passes

article

Summerfest and Generac Power Systems unveiled on Monday, April 22 details of the "Power Up with Purpose" program.

The program allows fans the opportunity to gain front row, pit access to Generac Power Stage headliners during the festival, while supporting Veterans Community Project in Milwaukee.

Starting April 22 at 8 a.m., fans can purchase "Power Up with Purpose" access passes. Each pass will include festival admission for one person to Summerfest and access to the front row pit area of the Generac Power Stage on the selected evening.

Below is a list of headliners and prices:

Taking Back Sunday, June 20, $100

Chelsea Cutler, June 21, $110

TBA, June 22, $TBA

Ken Carson, June 27, $100

Hippo Campus, June 28, $110

Key Glock, June 29, $100

Jxdn, July 4, $80

Local Natives, July 5, $80

BoDeans, July 6, $100

All money raised will benefit Veterans Community Project (VCP), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to ending Veteran homelessness.

According to a news release, the funds raised will help to cover the construction costs of a tiny home, which will provide shelter and care to local Veterans at the new Veteran’s Community Project. For further information, click here.

Summerfest takes place June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.