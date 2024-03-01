2024 RNC volunteer recruitment effort; Milwaukee to welcome thousands

The MKE 2024 Host Committee launched on Friday, March 1 its formal volunteer recruitment efforts ahead of this summer’s Republican National Convention.

A news conference is being held at 11 a.m. Friday where Host Committee leadership will encourage local engagement around welcoming thousands of guests to Milwaukee. Among those set to speak are Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Tim Sheehy of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and Peggy Williams-Smith of VISIT Milwaukee.

2024 Republican National Convention walkthrough

RNC security perimeter

In February, the U.S. Secret Service revealed the rough security footprint, showing in what areas you might find restrictions.

The rough RNC security footprint extends from 9th Street on the west, Cherry Street on the north, Water Street on the east and Clybourn Street on the south.

The map is tentative and does not include where roads will be closed. It does not include "no parking" zones. It does not include where security checkpoints will be, but it is early notice to get ready. It's raising questions for people living inside the footprint.

It is expected there will be layers of increasing security, as you get closer to the main events – at Fiserv Forum, as well as Panther Arena and the Baird Center. There will be a hard perimeter with massive fencing closer to those facilities.

If you have questions about how the RNC might impact you, there is a new "frequently asked questions" web page available, which the city just launched.

The RNC is taking place from July 15-18.