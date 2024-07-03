2024 RNC Milwaukee protest zone; federal judge to hear case

A federal judge on Wednesday, July 3 will hear a case against the City of Milwaukee. Demonstrators accuse the city of denying them their right to protest outside the Republican National Convention.

The city and RNC demonstrators failed to compromise on designated protest zones. Now, the decision is up to a federal judge.

The Coalition to March on the RNC and the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit over the ordinance on June 5. They allege Milwaukee ’s rules governing parade and protest activity violate the First Amendment by unlawfully limiting where protesters can parade and exercise their right to free speech.

The lawsuit targets a city ordinance that says protesters wanting to march inside the RNC footprint must register and get a timeslot.

The group’s goal is to be within "sight and sound" of those attending the convention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

