Expand / Collapse search

2024 Milwaukee property assessments released

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 22, 2024 12:50pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE - The 2024 City of Milwaukee property assessments are expected to reach city residents' mailboxes soon. 

Residents who would rather check out their property assessments online can do so with the Milwaukee Property Assessment Data web page. Simply put your street name in – and search for your specific address.

Officials say if you have any questions about your assessment, there are multiple ways for residents to get answers. Those include: 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If after speaking to the Office of the Assessor you find the answers not to your liking, you always have the right to appeal the assessment, officials say.