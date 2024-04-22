2024 Milwaukee property assessments released

article

The 2024 City of Milwaukee property assessments are expected to reach city residents' mailboxes soon.

Residents who would rather check out their property assessments online can do so with the Milwaukee Property Assessment Data web page. Simply put your street name in – and search for your specific address.

Officials say if you have any questions about your assessment, there are multiple ways for residents to get answers. Those include:

Assessor's office: milwaukee.gov/assessor

milwaukee.gov/askassessor Ask the assessor web form:

Call assessor's Hotline: 414-286-6565

In-person visit: The assessor's office is open from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If after speaking to the Office of the Assessor you find the answers not to your liking, you always have the right to appeal the assessment, officials say.