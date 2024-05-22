2024 Milwaukee Night Market vendor lineup announced

article

The vendor lineup for the 2024 season of the Milwaukee Night Market was released on Wednesday, May 22.

Over 220 local businesses will participate in the summer event. Westown Association said the lineup of vendors features a variety of artists, restaurateurs, crafters and makers.

Attendees can expect long-time vendors at the Night Market, including Unfinished Legacy, Blu Mountain Co. and Juniors Smoked BBQ, as well as entrepreneurs making their Night Market debut.

These include:

Adri & Joel Ceramics, offering a variety of handmade and hand-painted ceramic pieces including mugs, vases, planters and more

Underwater Yummies, a Milwaukee business specializing in a variety of sweet and savory Japanese treats, also known as Taiyaki

Milwaukee Candle Company, based in Walkers Point, Milwaukee Candle Company’s hometown collection highlights what the city has to offer

Muñewski's Pork & Knife, a food vendor with menus created with the owner’s cultural roots in mind, featuring flavors from both Puerto Rican and Polish heritage

"After reviewing over 500 applications, our curation committee selected an impressive lineup of vendors to participate in this year’s event," said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. "This summer, more than 220 small businesses will vend at the Night Market, which is 30 more vendors than in 2023. The lineup features a variety of offerings and makers that represent the diversity of our city. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find it at the Milwaukee Night Market."

The 2024 Night Markets will be held on June 26, July 24, August 14 and September 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. on W Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Night Market.

The full list of participating vendors can be found at mkenightmarket.com. The deadline to apply as a vendor has passed. However, Westown is still accepting applications for the waitlist.