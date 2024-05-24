2024 Milwaukee July 3rd lakefront fireworks canceled; lack of sponsorship

The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced on Friday, May 24 that due to a lack of sponsorship, the lakefront fireworks held on July 3 will not be held in 2024.

A news release said, "While we understand the cherished tradition this event holds for many in our community, we are committed to providing alternative celebrations to ensure a memorable Independence Day experience for all."

Milwaukee County Parks officials said they have had dozens of conversations with potential donors. But tighter budgets have kept those donors from stepping forward. Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith mentioned in 2023, despite there being sponsorship, the county had to subsidize the fireworks.

Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks 2023

FOX6 News asked parks officials if a sponsor or donor stepped up now, would that change the decision already made. Smith said at this time, they simply do not have the time or the resources to secure the necessary vendors to properly operate the fireworks. Because of this, even if someone stepped forward, the fireworks will still not be held in 2024.

Alternatives to lakefront fireworks

Milwaukee County Parks is taking not of alternatives for the lakefront fireworks. There are fourteen July Fourth fireworks celebrations in parks throughout the county.

July Fourth fireworks shows and celebrations in Milwaukee County include:

Hales Corners: Hales Corners Park

Cudahy: Sheridan Park

Glendale: Kletzsch Park

South Milwaukee: Grant Park

City of Milwaukee: Alcott Park Wilson Park Mitchell Park Washington Park Noyes Park Lincoln Park Jackson Park Humboldt Park Gordon Park Lake Park King Park (No fireworks - celebration only)

Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith issued the following statement in the release:

"We recognize the disappointment that this news may bring. However, our commitment to providing vibrant and accessible recreational spaces remains unwavering. We are grateful for the years of generous support from sponsors that have allowed us to create lasting memories, and we express our gratitude to the community for their continued understanding and support."

Officials noted it costs approximately $350,000 for the lakefront fireworks alone. They say this decision helps Milwaukee County Parks avoid an additional $20,000 in average costs for additional staff labor hours, overtime, dumpsters, fencing, and portable toilets. It also allows the Milwaukee County parks to spread out staffing, resources, and focus on other events happening throughout Milwaukee County.

This is a developing story.