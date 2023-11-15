2024 Milwaukee County budget, Crowley to sign

article

County Executive David Crowley will sign the 2024 adopted budget as passed by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

For the first time in over 20 years, Milwaukee County is projecting a surplus in the budget in 2024. The 2024 adopted budget includes a $21 million decrease in the property tax levy.

The 2024 adopted budget also includes over $16 million in additional funding for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) budget that will help enhance services and address transit security efforts.

The budget also includes over $23 million in capital investments dedicated to new parks projects, a pay increase for Milwaukee County Correctional Officers, free phone calls and video time for individuals at both the Community Reintegration Center and the Milwaukee County Jail, additional resources for homeless outreach efforts, and more.

Additional information is available on the Milwaukee County website.