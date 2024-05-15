Milwaukee County health challenge kicks off

The Milwaukee County Healthy County Challenge returns for its third summer on Wednesday, May 15.

A news release says the initiative was launched in 2022 – and is aimed at bringing county residents into parks, trails, nature areas, beaches, and other outdoor spaces to foster physical and mental wellness.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was joined on Wednesday by Dr. Ben Weston, and representatives from the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and other partnering organizations to officially launch the 2024 slate of healthy, fun events throughout the summer.

Milwaukee County

