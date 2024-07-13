Expand / Collapse search

2024 Frida Fest MKE promotes artists in southeast Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 13, 2024 7:43am CDT
The art of Frida Fest MKE

April Moraza joined FOX6 Wakeup to share more about Frida Fest MKE and what it means to her, and even showcased some of her art.

MILWAUKEE - Frida Fest MKE is an annual celebration of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, the aim of which is to promote artists in southeast Wisconsin in a two-day interactive cultural art festival.

In addition to the interactive art exhibits, there will also be food trucks, local vendors, live music, educational pieces, and more.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at the Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall.

For more information on Frida Fest, click here.

