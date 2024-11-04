2024 election: Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates campaign in final stretch

The Brief Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde both campaigned in Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 4. Both say it's their respective positions on the issues that will give them the winning votes.



In the state's U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin is seeking a third against Republican Eric Hovde.

It's a tight race that has gotten closer, with the election just hours away.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sen. Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde are criss-crossing the state down to the wire.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (L) and Republican challenger Eric Hovde (R)

"I’m being challenged by a self-funding multimillionaire by the name of Eric Hovde," Baldwin said while addressing supporters at a Kamala Harris-Tim Walz rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

With a message focused on abortion, the economy and health care, she painted her opponent as out of touch.

Related article

"It seems like if you’re not a rich guy like him he doesn’t think much of you," she said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

More than 16 miles away in Waukesha, Hovde took his message to a different stage.

"We love our country. We desperately care about our country," he said to supporters on the manufacturing floor at Weldall.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

He called Baldwin a career politician, saying Wisconsin needs something different.

Eric Hovde

"The majority of Americans and people in Wisconsin feel the country’s going in the wrong direction, so it’s time for change," Hovde said. "This is the most consequential election."

While the two disagree on policy, both have a similar message that they will not go back, and encouraged their respective supporters to vote.