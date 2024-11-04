Expand / Collapse search

2024 Election: Tim Walz, JD Vance Wisconsin campaign visits Monday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 4, 2024 7:29am CST
2024 Election
The Brief

    • The Democratic and Republican vice presidential nominees will be in Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 4.
    • The campaign stops are happening just one day before election day.

MILWAUKEE - The Democratic and Republican vice presidential nominees will be in Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 4 – the day before the election. 

Tim Walz visit

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will make a campaign stop at State Fair Park after visits to La Crosse and Stevens Point. 

JD Vance visit

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will also visit La Crosse.

Walz and Vance were both last in Wisconsin on Oct. 28.  During that visit, Walz stopped in Manitowoc and Waukesha. Vance was in Wausau and Racine. 

Former President Barack Obama was in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 3, to campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket, and a trio of Republicans rallied support for Trump-Vance ticket later the same day.

The Source

  • The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News and supplied in part by the political campaigns.