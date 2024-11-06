2024 election; Milwaukee Latino community responds to Trump win

The Brief In Latino neighborhoods, like one in Milwaukee's south side, mixed emotions are lingering following the outcome of the presidential election. Nationally, and in Wisconsin, the 2024 Fox News Voter Analysis shows Latino votes did favor Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The numbers represent a 40-year trend of Latinos supporting Democratic candidates, but polling shows there’s been some erosion in Latino support for Democrats.



A key part of Donald Trump's success was the Latino vote.

In Latino neighborhoods, like one in Milwaukee's south side, mixed emotions are lingering following the outcome of the presidential election.

Nationally, and in Wisconsin, the 2024 Fox News Voter Analysis shows Latino votes did favor Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"I really believe with the work that we do in this office and our partners who work out of this office," Pastor Marty Calderon said. "I mean, they’re out there hustling. We are out there in the neighborhood."

The numbers represent a 40-year trend of Latinos supporting Democratic candidates.

But polling shows there’s been some erosion in Latino support for Democrats.

"It was a surprise, but it wasn't just a surprise in Wisconsin," Christine Neumann-Ortiz, co-founder and executive director of Voces de la Frontera said. "But this larger MAGA movement and that includes people of color and women and I think the way we are feeling is we have been here before."

In 2020, the Fox News Voter Analysis shows 63% of the nation’s Latino vote went to President Joe Biden. In 2024, Harris only got 56%.

"Early in, we did recognize that there were issues with people not recognizing the threat Trump poses to the Latino community and others," Neumann-Ortiz said.

Now, community members are figuring out the next steps.

"I think it had to do with faith," Calderon said. "I think it had to do with the borders, with what’s going on with the borders. I think it had to do with economics and also with the law, law and order."