2024 election: Milwaukee early voting begins Oct. 22; what you need to know
MILWAUKEE - Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Milwaukee for the 2024 fall general election on Nov. 5. It ends on Sunday, Nov. 3.
Friday, Nov. 1 is the last day to register to vote at an early voting site until Election Day.
Early voting sites for 2024 general election:
American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Avenue
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway Avenue
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Capitol Drive Voting Center, 6001 W. Capitol Drive
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sun: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N. Martin Luther King Drive
Mon-Fri: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MATC - S Building, 700 W. State Street, Room S114
Mon-Fri: 10ap.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UWM Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Boulevard
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat: 10/26 & 10/27: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday 11/1: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street
Mon-Tues: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Wed, Thurs, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard
Mon-Tues: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Wed, Thurs, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road
Mon-Tue: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wed, Thu, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sun: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Avenue
Mon-Tue: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wed, Thu, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sun: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can also visit www.City.Milwaukee.gov/earlyvoting for additional information.
Voter Registration
Voter registration, including address and/or name changes, ends on Friday, Nov. 1, at all early voting locations. If you miss the opportunity to register to vote at early voting, you can register on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5 at your polling location.
Voters need to bring a valid ID and proof of residence/address to register at their polling locations on Nov. 5.
Please go to Myvote.wi.gov for more information on how to register to vote.
Election Day: Tuesday, November 5
The polls are open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters who are already registered should bring a photo ID.
If you are not yet registered to vote, you may do so at the polls. All voters must provide a proof of residence document. That includes a valid State of Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card. There are several other acceptable forms of ID that will be accepted at the polls.
Track your ballot
MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.