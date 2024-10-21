2024 election: Milwaukee early voting begins Oct. 22; what you need to know

article

The Brief Early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the City of Milwaukee for the 2024 fall general election. It runs through Nov. 3. If you miss the opportunity to register to vote at early voting, you can register on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5 at your polling location.



Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Milwaukee for the 2024 fall general election on Nov. 5. It ends on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Friday, Nov. 1 is the last day to register to vote at an early voting site until Election Day.

Early voting sites for 2024 general election:

American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Avenue

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway Avenue

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Capitol Drive Voting Center, 6001 W. Capitol Drive

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N. Martin Luther King Drive

Mon-Fri: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MATC - S Building, 700 W. State Street, Room S114

Mon-Fri: 10ap.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UWM Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Boulevard

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat: 10/26 & 10/27: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday 11/1: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street

Mon-Tues: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wed, Thurs, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard

Mon-Tues: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wed, Thurs, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road

Mon-Tue: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wed, Thu, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sun: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Avenue

Mon-Tue: 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wed, Thu, Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sat: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sun: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can also visit www.City.Milwaukee.gov/earlyvoting for additional information.

Voter Registration

Voter registration, including address and/or name changes, ends on Friday, Nov. 1, at all early voting locations. If you miss the opportunity to register to vote at early voting, you can register on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5 at your polling location.

Voters need to bring a valid ID and proof of residence/address to register at their polling locations on Nov. 5.

Please go to Myvote.wi.gov for more information on how to register to vote.

Election Day: Tuesday, November 5

The polls are open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who are already registered should bring a photo ID.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you may do so at the polls. All voters must provide a proof of residence document. That includes a valid State of Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card. There are several other acceptable forms of ID that will be accepted at the polls.

Track your ballot

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.