2024 Election: Milwaukee County leaders unite to mobilize voters

Milwaukee County leaders united on Tuesday to mobilize voters ahead of election day. This event aims to inform residents about voting resources and reinforce the importance of civic participation.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alongside county leaders and elected officials, united on Tuesday, Nov. 4 to rally Milwaukee voters ahead of Election Day.

This event aims to inform residents about voting resources and reinforce the importance of civic participation.

Joining County Executive Crowley will be Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, Milwaukee County Election Commission Director Michelle Hawley, Deputy County Clerk Stefan Dostanic, and Milwaukee County Youth Commission Co-Chair Mia Moore. Additional members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, department leaders, elected officials, and Milwaukee County Youth Commission members will also attend, with the goal of encouraging eligible voters to make their voices heard on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Voter Registration

Voters need to bring a valid ID and proof of residence/address to register at their polling locations on Nov. 5.

Please go to Myvote.wi.gov for more information on how to register to vote.

Election Day: Tuesday, November 5

The polls are open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who are already registered should bring a photo ID.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you may do so at the polls. All voters must provide a proof of residence document. That includes a valid State of Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card. There are several other acceptable forms of ID that will be accepted at the polls.