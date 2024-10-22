2024 Election: Millions of first-time voters head to the polls

The Brief Among the thousands of people heading to the polls this autumn are millions of new U.S. citizens. According to the Immigration Policy Center, an estimated 3.5 million adults have become U.S. citizens since the 2020 election.



For Maria Torres and Roselia Navarro, this year's presidential election is one for the books.

"I feel happy because I will be voting for the first time," said Maria Torres, a first-time voter.

"This will be my first time voting and I'm actually the first voter in my family," said Roselia Navarro, a first-time voter.

Voting is a civic duty both women will take part in after recently becoming U.S. citizens.

"What motivated you to pursue your citizenship?" asked FOX6's Abril Preciado.

"It was to be able to vote because if I voted I feel like it would be like representing my family and it was for my little girls too," Navarro answered.

"I did it to have my voice heard in this nation," Torres replied.

They are not alone. According to the Immigration Policy Center, an estimated 3.5 million adults have become U.S. citizens since the 2020 election – spanning from different countries of origin like Mexico, India, Philippines and many more.

Navarro, who is also a supervisor at the New American Program at Voces De La Frontera, said it has been a busy season.

"This year itself maybe about 35 to 40 graduates and that is not even including the students that we are currently have right now," Navarro said. "I think currently attending would be like 60-65 students at least."

Those include Torres, who became a citizen at the age of 71. She and others are keeping the following in mind.

"For the wellbeing of every family, our community, that those that come to this country seeking a better future," Torres said.

"It would be somebody that is fair, with everyone. That see's us as equal. I feel like that is very important," Navarro said.