2024 Doors Open Milwaukee set for Sept. 28-29; will feature 140+ locations

The Brief Doors Open Milwaukee will return Sept. 28-29. It will showcase more than 140 locations. Doors Open Milwaukee is free to attend.



Doors Open Milwaukee returns Sept. 28-29 with opportunities to explore some of the city's architecture, history and neighborhoods.

The event will showcase more than 140 locations extending from downtown to Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

The 14th annual celebration will showcase new sites -- including Davidson Park, the newly developed Baird Center - North Building, WUWM Milwaukee’s NPR located in the Chase Building, Bronzeville Center for the Arts’ Gallery 507, and more.

Visitors can also enjoy crowd-favorites like the Bradley Symphony Center, Federal Building & US Courthouse, America’s Black Holocaust Museum, and Frank Lloyd Wright's Burnham Block.

Doors Open Milwaukee is free to attend. A full list of locations can be found on the event's website.