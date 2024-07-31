2024 Bronzeville Week; Milwaukee celebration of African-American culture

article

Milwaukee is ready to welcome visitors for the 2024 edition of Bronzeville Week, a celebration of African-American culture, history, art, commerce and entertainment. It is set for Aug. 3-10.

Among the highlights for the week are the HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run and Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival.

"Throughout the week, of course, we will have our traditional historical conversations, about the village, past and present," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs. "Given the times, we will have political conversations, as well as, we will have festivals and festivities. You will be able to eat and drink and, and a whole bunch of things. But we also always want to have an underlining emphasis on wellness. It's critical to us that, culture and entertainment are critically important."

"Each and every year for the last 13 years, you have created an event that celebrates the arts, culture, the food, and most importantly, the history of this neighborhood. The amount of time, effort, and love that you and your team have poured into this event from the beginning is evident in every aspect of the week's events," said Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

Learn more about Bronzeville Week by visiting the Facebook page dedicating to it.