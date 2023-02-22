2023 Wisconsin State Fair: Tommy James and The Shondells, Main Stage Aug. 6

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22 that Tommy James & The Shondells will play their memorable hits at the State Fair Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March. 3 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $36, $41, and $46. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.