By FOX6 News Digital Team
2023 Wisconsin State Fair: REO Speedwagon hits Main Stage Aug. 10

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21 that REO Speedwagon will perform their iconic hits at the State Fair Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March. 3 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $45, $50, and $55. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park. 

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.