2023 Wisconsin State Fair: Lindsey Stirling takes Main Stage Aug. 12

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 23 that innovative electronic violinist, dancer, and artist Lindsey Stirling will bring the energy to the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March. 3 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39, $44, and $49. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.