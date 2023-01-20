2023 Wisconsin State Fair: KIDZ BOP takes Main Stage, Aug. 8

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Friday, Jan. 20 that the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour makes its way to the State Fair Main Stage with an all-new tour on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $26, $31, and $36. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

A news release says the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour is the biggest KIDZ BOP tour yet! Jam-packed with kid-friendly top tunes like, "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking." This is a show the entire family can enjoy and an excellent first concert.