2023 Wisconsin State Fair: Jeff Dunham hits Main Stage Aug. 5

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham returns to perform his all-new tour at the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $52, $57, and $62. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says Dunham has filled arenas across the U.S. and the world. The "JEFF DUNHAM: STILL NOT CANCELED" tour features all-new, laugh-out-loud comedy that treats fans to more of his delightfully twisted cohorts.