2023 Wisconsin State Fair: Halestorm rescheduled to Aug. 9

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, April. 17 that Halestorm will bring their hard rock anthems to State Fair Main Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

The date was rescheduled due to touring schedules. All tickets purchased will be moved to the new show date, with no further action required. Any ticket holder who is unable to attend the show date has to request a refund by May 17. Refunds can be requested by contacting the State Fair Ticket Office through email at tickets@WiStateFair.com or by calling 414-266-7100.

People who purchased tickets using cash at the State Fair Ticket Office may visit the ticket office either Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to receive a refund. Additionally, ticket holders who paid cash must bring original tickets and ID to complete the refund process.