2023 Wisconsin State Fair: FOR KING + COUNTRY on Main Stage Aug. 7

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that GRAMMY-winning pair, FOR KING + COUNTRY will fill the grandstand at the State Fair Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $41, $46, and $51. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

A news release says FOR KING + COUNTRY, composed of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, are one of Christian music’s leading artists and songwriters. Their most recent album, What Are We Waiting For?, marks profound personal and professional growth for the brothers following their double GRAMMY-winning album, Burn the Ships.

Contemporary Christian artist Katy Nichole will open the show. Nichole’s breakthrough debut album features two No. 1 hits, "In Jesus Name (God of Possible)" and "God Is in This Story" with Big Daddy Weave.