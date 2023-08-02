2023 Wisconsin State Fair features 105 new food items

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 13 and features new food and attractions.

The fair is billed as the best 11 days of summer for a reason.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, hours before the gates opened, many worked behind the scenes to make sure the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair goes off without a hitch.

"It’s fun," said Brenda Heaton, vendor. "You get to be a kid again!"

Gooonie's Fish and Beer Shack

Heaton and her team worked to prepare their "Gooonie's Fish and Beer Shack" for the 2023 edition of the fair.

"It’s crazy, but we’ve got a great crew, but we’re all here trying to get things organized," said Heaton.

The vendor, known for Shark Bites, stands out with its "Goonie's" theme, covered in decor reminiscent of the 80s classic.

"It’s just something people can come to, let their hair down, have fun!" said Heaton.

Wisconsin State Fair

Heaton was one of many vendors gearing up for the fair's 11-day run.

"The energy here at the State Fair Park is just buzzing!" said Tess Kerksen, Wisconsin State Fair.

The 2023 fair features 105 new foods, from creative corn dogs to spicy slushies.

"There are people everywhere, all over the grounds, getting set up, waxing the giant slide, getting the corn stands ready," said Kerksen.

Wisconsin State Fair

In the barns, cows and goats got some touchups.

"Before the fair, they’re washing, they’re clipping," said Halei Heinzel. "Some of them are working with their animals every day to get ready for the fair."

"We’re super excited for the fair this year!" said Heaton.